By the middle of the College Station Education Foundation’s 15th annual 50 Men Who Can Cook event on Friday, Jeff Given’s team already had handed out the last of its 800 fig and goat cheese bites served in phyllo cups.

“Apparently we did something right,” Given said as he pointed to the empty table. “We put a lot of thought into our recipe, and we’ve gotten some good results and some good feedback.”

Joined by Greg Katt, Greg Propst and Jeremy Johnson, Given said this was their second time participating as celebrity chefs for the fundraising event held at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. With a French-inspired booth, the men were adorned in chef’s hats, aprons and even had stuffed versions of Remy, the rat who had dreams of becoming a famous French chef in the movie “Ratatouille.”

Given’s wife, Lauren Given, is assistant principal at Forest Ridge Elementary, so their team was eager to represent her and the school for a second year.

“This school district does something right and so anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the kids — whether that’s on a volunteer basis or a fundraising event like this — it’s a no-brainer,” Given said. “And it’s obviously a great event, well-attended and raises a ton of money for all the right reasons.”

Given’s team was one of 58 — 126 celebrity chefs total — which prepared their favorite appetizers, salads, side dishes, soups, chili, entrees or desserts for Friday’s event. The list of celebrity chefs included community members and representatives from each of the district’s 19 campuses.

Guests paid $75 to taste any and all of the food and vote on their favorite recipes with awards given out to the winners at the end of the night.

For their first appearance as celebrity chefs, Chris Collins, Billy Hughes and Earnest Crownover served mango, peach and habanero meatballs wrapped in bacon that took trial and error to perfect. What started as a bacon-wrapped meatball became a meatball with loads of flavor and spice.

“We went through three different trials until we came up with this, and everyone loves it,” Collins said.

Another team of first-timers were Jay Phillips, Robert LaTourette and CJ Havlik, who represented Wellborn Middle School. Dressed in Mardi Gras colors and throwing gold beads to those who tried a cup of their Mama’s Gumbo, the trio brought laughter to everyone around.

“This has been an amazing experience,” Havlik said. “It’s been great to see the community come out and support College Station ISD and just to have some fun with our friends and fellow neighbors.”

Ron Fox and Paul Dorsett have been celebrity chefs for the past 15 years and have a history of going all out with a variety of themes and food entries. This year, the duo dressed as characters from “Smokey and the Bandit” and served none other than diablo sandwiches, which were made famous in the movie.

Ground beef with “secret” spices served in a bun of choice — the pair chose a jalepeño cheese sourdough bun — make up the renowned sandwich that the two were visibly happy to be serving to the community.

When asked why they have continued to be a part of the event each year, Fox kept it simple.

“Good food. Good music. Good themes. And obviously a great cause,” he said.

Superintendent Mike Martindale and Director of Communications Chuck Glenewinkel were all smiles while offering up pralines loaded with butter, sugar and pecans to those passing by.

“This symbolizes the efforts of our education foundation and all that Teresa Benden [executive director of the CSISD Education Foundation] and her team does,” Martindale said as he pointed to the large crowd in attendance. “We’re just excited for the community’s support.”

Martindale said the fact that this event sponsors the “extras” such as teacher grants, student scholarships and more is what makes it special.

“Its earnings allows us to do the extras for our students, which they deserve,” Martindale said.

As she looked at the sea of approximately 2,000 people, Benden said 50 Men Who Can Cook keeps getting better every year.

“I love to see the community come together,” Benden said. “We’re one school district, and I love that we’re celebrating that tonight.”

St. Joseph Health was the Top Chef Sponsor of the night for the fifth year in a row.

“It’s so important to invest in our local schools,” Kelly Wood, marketing manager for St. Joseph Health and Education Foundation board member, said in a press release. “We’re proud to support the CSISD Education Foundation.”

Throughout the night, many other fundraising opportunities were made available: from a silent auction and mystery bags where guests could donate $20 for a bag that contained anything from a $20 item all the way up to a $100 item to a Kendra Scott lockbox, wherein Kendra Scott donated $3,300 worth of jewelry, to a $60 donation where guests received a key to unlock a piece of jewelry. A $100 raffle ticket also provided two out of 250 people the opportunity to win a $5,500 shopping spree at David Gardner’s Jewelers.

“All the money goes to support our programs to support our schools, so it’s a fun event,” Benden said.