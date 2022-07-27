5-year-old reunites with those who saved him from nearly drowning at College Station pool

Five-year-old Xavier Clifton nearly drowned in Adamson Lagoon Pool in College Station on July 9. But thanks to a chain of survival he was able to come home to his family, according to College Station Police Chief Richard Mann.

“From the time of the incident all the way to his discharge at the hospital, there was a chain of survival that takes place. And a lot of people worked really hard to make that happen,” Mann said during a reunion gathering Wednesday morning at the pool with Xavier and the people who played a role in his survival.

“Unfortunately, we know a lot of these stories don’t end this way. In 2021, there were 77 children in the state of Texas who drowned, and nationwide drowning is the second-leading accidental cause of death for pediatrics — they don’t always end this way," Mann said. "A lot of people call this a miracle, but the fact is a lot of people worked really hard to make this miracle happen.”

Kisha Clifton, Xavier’s mother, said on the day of her son's near drowning they were at a birthday party when she heard screams that her son was at the bottom of the pool.

“When I saw his Paw Patrol [swim] shorts I knew that was my son,” she said. “The lifeguards were quick and gave him CPR. He wasn’t down there too long … and he had to stay in the hospital for a few days.”

Kisha said Xavier is now enrolled in swimming lessons and encouraged families to be extra attentive when children are in the pool.

During the reunion, the Cliftons met each of the individuals who were key to Xavier’s survival, including members of the aquatic staff and lifeguards.

“The reality is these young people [lifeguards] take on some of the biggest responsibility that we have as city employees,” Mann said. “They train to do something that a lot of them may never use, skills that they may not use, but on this day their training paid off.”

Mann added that pool safety cannot solely be placed on lifeguards, but that everyone needs to be aware of one another at the pool.

"Quite honestly the drownings are silent killers. We think about the person drowning as the one splashing and making a lot of noise,” he said. “But the drownings are silent killers and they just slip under the water and that is the reality.”

Mann mentioned the rest of the "links" in the chain of survival, including the people who dialed 911, dispatchers, first responders and medical staff who nursed Xavier back to health.

“Each one of these links is the chain of survival. If any one of these links would have failed, this wouldn’t be a success story, but each one of these links also takes a commitment,” he said. “It takes financial support. It takes support by our community, and this community has invested in each of these links to make sure when our citizens have the worst day that everything is in place to make a positive outcome.”

Mann looked at Xavier as his father was holding him at the reunion and said, “Xavier, I am really sorry that this happened to you, but if it was going to happen you picked a really good place for it to happen you; that is why you are here today.”

College Station councilmember Elizabeth Cunha noted how Xavier’s survival wasn’t reliant on one person.

“It is not one person, it is a community. And when you think about community, this is a great example of what can happen when we all work together,” she said. “Everybody did their job and everybody showed up in every way possible.”

Ultimately, Mann said, everyone is a lifeguard.

"You have to take that responsibility as adults. When we are at a pool whether it is our [child] or somebody else’s [child], we all have to take the initiative to watch out for these kids,” he said. “You are there to enjoy the time with your kids, but you are also there to watch out for your kids and everybody’s safety.”

The Parks and Recreation Department presented the Clifton family with a family swim pass and a free swim lesson pass for next summer.