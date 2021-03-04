5 deaths, 114 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District reported five deaths related to COVID-19 and 114 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.
The latest deaths were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s. All five had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 214 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
The county has reported 17,646 cases of the virus among county residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 976 cases were active Thursday, officials said, an increase of 114 cases from Wednesday’s total. Officials said 16,456 cases are considered recovered.
Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
On Thursday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N — which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 7.6%.
There were 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Thursday — three fewer than the previous day — and six intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 632 staffed hospital beds in the region, 56 were available Thursday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.45% on Thursday. Health officials said 186,739 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,714 total probable cases. Of those, 224 were considered active, and 3,490 were recovered.
Officials said 84% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reported 1,820 cases in Burleson County as of Thursday, four more than the previous day. Of those, 225 are active. Thirty-six people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 3,129 cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 62 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 352 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,213 cases, an increase of one. Officials said 143 cases are active. Thirty-nine people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,654 cases, one more than the previous day, with 156 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-seven Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,343 cases, an increase of four, with 37 of those active, DSHS reported. Forty county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,615 cases — an increase of three — with 197 that are active. DSHS officials said 38 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 3,044 cases, two more than the previous day. Of those, 431 were active. Eighty-four Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 3,493 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.3 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 43,878 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 315 more than Wednesday.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 42 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total there to 25,291. Of those, 208 are active cases and 24,651 have recovered. There are 43 people hospitalized and 432 have died.