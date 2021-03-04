5 deaths, 114 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Of the 632 staffed hospital beds in the region, 56 were available Thursday, according to state figures.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.45% on Thursday. Health officials said 186,739 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,714 total probable cases. Of those, 224 were considered active, and 3,490 were recovered.

Officials said 84% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos Valley

• The DSHS reported 1,820 cases in Burleson County as of Thursday, four more than the previous day. Of those, 225 are active. Thirty-six people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.

• Grimes County is now reporting 3,129 cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 62 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 352 active cases.