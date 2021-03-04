5 deaths, 114 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

The Brazos County Health District reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 114 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.

The latest deaths were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, and a man in his 80s. All five had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 214 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

The county has reported 17,646 cases of the virus among county residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 976 cases were active Thursday, officials said, an increase of 114 cases from Wednesday’s total. Officials said 16,456 cases are considered recovered.

Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.