 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday
0 comments
breaking top story

39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county has recorded 7,534 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 518 were considered active on Monday, an increase of 21 from Sunday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,950 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 18 from the day before.

Officials said 67% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,047 total probable cases. Of those, 143 were considered active, and 904 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.64% on Monday.

Health officials said 86,706 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Eleven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Monday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 66%, and intensive care units were at 71% capacity on Monday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 66 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

Free testing will be available at the Brazos Center through Oct. 29 and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 17
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 17

A College Station woman accused of breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a baseball bat and a Bryan man who was arrested in December on accusations he attacked a man at a local bar with a bottle were among 17 people indicted.

Bryan man accused of assault with a deadly weapon
Latest Headlines

Bryan man accused of assault with a deadly weapon

A Bryan man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he aimed a gun at a group of men and threatened them. During the course of the investigation, police say they determined Darnell had argued with a group of men at a convenience store on Palasota Drive and told the men he would kill them. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert