39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county has recorded 7,534 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 518 were considered active on Monday, an increase of 21 from Sunday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,950 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 18 from the day before.

Officials said 67% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,047 total probable cases. Of those, 143 were considered active, and 904 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.64% on Monday.

Health officials said 86,706 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.