37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county now has 3,850 total cases. Of the total cases, 597 are considered active, which is 16 fewer than Wednesday’s total; 3,208 have recovered, which is 53 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 28,834 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 444 more than Wednesday's total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.35.
There were 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is five more than Wednesday’s total. Two people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 65%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 75%.
To date, 45 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Tuesday.