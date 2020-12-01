3 deaths, 78 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Officials said a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 80s who were all hospitalized were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 90 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,579 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 858 remained active Tuesday, an increase of 32 from Monday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,631 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 43 from the day before.
Officials said 46% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, which is the same as Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 74%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 71% on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.58% on Tuesday. Health officials said 100,038 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,606 total probable cases. Of those, 221 were considered active, and 1,385 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Free testing will be available at three locations in Bryan-College Station through Thursday this week.
• The Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
All three sites offer drive-thru options.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, but people can register up to 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Those getting tested do not need to be a Brazos County resident, but a picture ID is required.
The test is an oral swab; people are asked not to eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested. The results will be sent via text message or email two to three days after the test is performed.
The testing sites will close in rainy weather.
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.