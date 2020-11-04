 Skip to main content
3 deaths, 56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Wednesday
COVID-19 testing at Brazos Center

Medical professionals provide COVID-19 tests to applicants at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The testing provided is a mouth swab performed by the user rather than a nasal swab administered by a health professional. The user is guided through the testing process. Testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at the same location.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Brazos County health officials reported three deaths and 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials said a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, along with a woman in her 70s, were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. To date, 73 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 7,912 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 544 were considered active on Wednesday, an increase of 25 from Tuesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,295 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 28 from the day before.

Thirty-three Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, an increase of one since Tuesday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 80%, and intensive care units were at 67% capacity on Wednesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 38% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 12 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,165 total probable cases. Of those, 151 were considered active, and 1,014 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.67% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 91,249 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

