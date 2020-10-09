3 deaths, 48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported three deaths and 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Health officials said the three deaths reported Friday occurred over the past two months and were recently confirmed by the Department of State Health Services.

The three Brazos County residents who died after testing positive for COVID-19 include a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and two women in their 50s. To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has recorded 6,949 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 657 were considered active on Friday, an increase of five from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,229 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 40 from the day before.

There were 19 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 858 total probable cases. Of those, 1485 were considered active, and 713 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.