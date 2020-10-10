3 deaths, 48 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

• Grimes County reports 1,110 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of six. At least 479 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 33 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 38 active cases, state health officials said.

• According to the DSHS, Leon County has 11 additional cases, bringing the total to 281 cases. Officials said 47 cases are active. Eight people have died.

• Madison County reports 737 cases, an increase of two, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 23 active cases, while six have died.

• The DSHS reports 520 cases in Milam County, an increase of one. Seven have died in the county. State officials said there are no active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 352 cases — an increase of 11 — with 58 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.

• Washington County continues to report 655 cases. Of those, 31 are active. Forty-eight have died.

Statewide