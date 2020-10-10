3 deaths, 48 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported three deaths and 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Health officials said the three deaths reported Friday occurred over the past two months and were recently confirmed by the Department of State Health Services.
The three Brazos County residents who died after testing positive for COVID-19 include a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and two women in their 50s. To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has recorded 6,949 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 657 were considered active on Friday, an increase of five from Thursday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,229 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 40 from the day before.
There were 19 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 858 total probable cases. Of those, 145 were considered active, and 713 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.94% on Friday.
Health officials said 77,743 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Eleven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81%, and intensive care units were at 60% capacity on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 128 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Friday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were five ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 47 ventilators available, with 26 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is three fewer than Thursday.
Free COVID-19 testing is available through today at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available. The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is at 1212 Lucky St.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reported 369 cases in Burleson County, which is an increase of four. Of those, 39 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County reports 1,110 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of six. At least 479 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 33 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 38 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County has 11 additional cases, bringing the total to 281 cases. Officials said 47 cases are active. Eight people have died.
• Madison County reports 737 cases, an increase of two, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 23 active cases, while six have died.
• The DSHS reports 520 cases in Milam County, an increase of one. Seven have died in the county. State officials said there are no active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 352 cases — an increase of 11 — with 58 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.
• Washington County continues to report 655 cases. Of those, 31 are active. Forty-eight have died.
Statewide
On Friday, 3,650 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 785,830 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Friday, there were 3,593 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.7% of hospital beds.
State officials said 16,432 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday, 98 more than Thursday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday. There are now 8,879 total cases. Of those, 503 are active and 8,252 have recovered.
Officials said 53 people are hospitalized, and 41 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 124 who have died.
