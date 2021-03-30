3 deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.

It was the lowest number of single-day new cases reported in the county since Dec. 7.

The latest deaths were two women in their 50s and a man in his 50s. All three people were hospitalized. To date, 235 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,202.

Of those, 833 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 45 from the day before. Officials said 20,134 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity and intensive care units at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.