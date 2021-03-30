3 deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.
It was the lowest number of single-day new cases reported in the county since Dec. 7.
The latest deaths were two women in their 50s and a man in his 50s. All three people were hospitalized. To date, 235 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,202.
Of those, 833 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 45 from the day before. Officials said 20,134 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity and intensive care units at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N — which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 8.08%.
There were 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Tuesday and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 569 staffed hospital beds in the region, 93 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.46% on Tuesday. Health officials said 226,513 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,901 total probable cases. Of those, 96 were considered active, and 3,805 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 21% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reported 1,899 cases in Burleson County as of Tuesday. Of those, 56 are active. Forty people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 3,207 cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 66 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 60 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,247 cases. Officials said 25 cases are active. Forty-two people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,688 cases, with 20 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-eight Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,386 cases, with 21 of those active, DSHS reported. Forty-five county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,649 cases with 28 that are active. DSHS officials said 39 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 3,156 cases. Of those, 98 were active. Eighty-six Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 3,123 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.39 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 47,528 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 109 more than Monday.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 22 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total there to 26,096. Of those, 204 are active cases and 25,444 have recovered. There are 28 people hospitalized, and 448 have died.