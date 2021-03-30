3 deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday

There were 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Tuesday and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Of the 569 staffed hospital beds in the region, 93 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.46% on Tuesday. Health officials said 226,513 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,901 total probable cases. Of those, 96 were considered active, and 3,805 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 21% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos Valley

• The DSHS reported 1,899 cases in Burleson County as of Tuesday. Of those, 56 are active. Forty people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.