As Bryan-College Station sits in the center of the Texas Triangle, traffic congestion is constant with vehicles entering and exiting the roadways.

In order to help traffic flow, the Texas Department of Transportation is building a $284.3 million diverging diamond interchange along Texas 6 (Earl Rudder Freeway) and the underpass at F.M. 60 on University Drive.

Dan Rudge, executive director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), said the widening of Texas 6 at F.M. 60 will be the result of changing the exit for northbound traffic in College Station exiting at Texas, from the left side to the right side of the freeway.

“After conducting a traffic analysis, TxDOT realized a congestion issue because we would have people backing up on University Drive trying to get onto State Highway 6, and they looked at how do we fix that?” Rudge said. “That is where they settled on the diverging diamond, because that is the one that allows people to have a free right turn off of University onto State Highway 6.”

Rudge said this project was originally identified by the MPO, which has put funding into the project, a considerable portion of which comes from the Texas Transportation Commission. The project is expected to cost $284,320,000. The project will go out for bid sometime between October and September 2024.

Rudge said it will then take two to four years after that to complete construction, dependent on weather, transportation control and main line work.

“If you look at what happens, there's a backup at State Highway 6 and University Drive of folks having to go south on State Highway 6 from University Drive,” he said. “The traffic based on what TxDOT looked at, would back up at least to the Hilton; but it is probably going to be farther than that if they do a traditional interchange, that is why they chose the diverging diamond interchange.”

Bobby Colwell, the public information officer for the Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation, said the project would enhance safety, relieve congestion and improve mobility, for safer and more efficient merging, improving interchanges for more efficient traffic flow and providing shared use paths for bicycles and pedestrians.

“Diverging diamonds are an innovative intersection design that shifts traffic to the left of the roadway through the intersection allowing for a left turn continuous flow,” Colwell said. “This design is very efficient at moving vehicles and statistically results in fewer crashes. These types of interchanges have been installed in the past decade or more beginning with the first in Missouri.”

In addition, College Station already has a diverging diamond on F.M. 2818 at F.M. 60, Colwell said. There are more in MoPac at Slaughter Lane in Austin; Sam Rayburn Tollway at South Colony Drive in The Colony; LP 375 at SP 601 in El Paso; IH 35 at University Boulevard in Round Rock; and one at Loop 1604 at US 281 in San Antonio, Colwell said.

“The diverging diamond design was well-suited for the State Highway 6 at F.M. 60 intersection due to its ability to efficiently handle the high volume of turning traffic. The main benefits of the diverging diamond design are enhanced safety and efficient traffic operation of the intersection,” he said. “Drivers are already experiencing fewer traffic crashes with the installation of this design at the intersection of F.M. 2818 at F.M. 60 and with the completion late this year of the adjacent F.M. 2818 Super Street construction, it is expected that drivers will greatly benefit from the improved traffic flow.”

Currently, Colwell said traffic flow has been improved significantly at the intersection of F.M. 2818 at F.M. 60 as a result of the efficiency of this design.

Rudge said the biggest pushback has come from the fact that the diverging diamond interchange will occur at University and Texas 6.

“Unless you use them every day, you hate them," he said. "Once you use them every day about three to six months out, you are kind of used to them and it is going to be a process of having a little patience until you get used to doing it every day. And it will work much better for you, and you will come to understand why they did it the way they did it.”

For more information, contact Rudge via email at drudge@bcsmpo.org.