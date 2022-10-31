2022 Property tax bills for Brazos County being mailed, Nov. 30 deadline for split payment option

Over 110,000 Brazos County taxpayers can expect their property tax bill in the mail within the next few days, according to Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe.

“We were able to get everything to the printers, completed and balanced by late Thursday, and the bills are being mailed out [Monday] from the printer's location,” she said Monday. “It takes quite a bit of time for all of the data to be uploaded from the website, and we released all of that [Monday] and just had to go through several steps to make sure everything was accurate, correct, and reflecting correctly on the website.”

Roe said last week the extended deadline to approve a Brazos County property tax rate also has delayed the time it takes to prepare and send out property tax bills and collections from residents who are ready to submit their half payment.

As of Oct. 21, Brazos County is under the no-new-revenue property tax rate because the county commissioners were unable to come to a consensus before the deadline. The commissioners ratified the no-new-revenue rate of $0.429411 per $100 valuation; with a debt rate of $0.040097, and maintenance and operations cost of $0.389314, Roe said.

Given that the county will have a lower tax rate than previous years, Roe said people should see a slight difference in their tax bill.

“People are still going to see an amount that is not perhaps at what they paid previously, but somewhere in the same range,” she said. “It is so very difficult to indicate how it is going to impact an individual, because while the tax rate is lower – that’s true – I don’t know what their value is for this year compared to last year. They are still going to see a bill similar to what they saw last year, but lower than they would have seen if another rate had been adopted.”

Property owners are encouraged to check their statements to verify that they have received notifications on all properties that they own, Roe said in a Monday press release. The Brazos County Tax Office mails a statement on each account, including a courtesy statement to those property owners who utilize mortgage escrow accounts, she said. Failure to receive a statement does not delay or change due dates or the accrual of penalties for late payment, she said.

“For property owners wishing to take advantage of the split payment option this year, the information on these bills is critical. While there are issues on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election that may modify some property owners’ records, any modification will not be made until after the split payment deadline of Nov. 30,” the release stated. “If changes are required, they will be made to the second half of the payment amount. Corrected bills will be mailed if necessary. In this manner, everyone who wishes to use the split payment option for their property taxes will have ample time to do so, and the tax office will be able to document those payments accurately.”

Due to the Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election for the College Station school district – which is a three-cent increase in the compressed property tax rate and would provide an additional 4% pay raise for teachers and staff, except administrators, who would receive an additional 2% – Roe said she would not have time to get the bills out in time after the Nov. 8 election.

“We are going to work with the school [if approved] and we will make adjustments until after Nov. 30,” she said. “We want people to be able to get the correct amount in to us and qualify for that half-payment.”

Taxpayers can also access their information on the tax office website. Roe also said payments can be submitted on the website by eCheck, credit/debit card, PayPal and PayPal Credit. Payments can also be submitted in person at the tax office, by using the drop boxes located at the front entrance of the office and in drive-thru lane 1, by telephone at 888-254-4339, and also by mail.

“Full payment of 2022 taxes has a deadline of January 31, 2023. Taxpayers can make partial payments on the full amount of tax, but partial payments cannot be made on half payments. To qualify for the half payment option, the taxes must be made in two equal payments. Split payment deadlines are on or before Nov. 30 for the first half, and on or before June 30 for the second half payment,” the release stated. “Information on payment options and fees can be found on the back of the tax statement. Also, the property tax information section of the website provides payment options offered, instructions for payment online, by phone, by mail, in person and drop box options.”

Roe also requests that people incorporate a payment stub so they know exactly what the payment is for.

“If they are going to mail it, our mail goes to Houston before it is postmarked. So mailing it on the last day, you won’t hit the postmark, it is not going to be accurate and we have to use the postmark,” she said last week. “I would encourage people to take the steps two or three days in advance. We also have two drop boxes, one at the front door and one at the drive-through.”

“I would encourage anyone interested to go to the truth in taxation website and it actually shows the last year’s amounts and all of the different amounts for the [proposed rates] for each entity, specific for each property,” she said. “On that site you search for Brazos County and you will be taken to the county website. Search the property by name, address or ID number and each taxing unit's information is listed.”

The view the state taxation website visit texas.gov/propertytaxes.

For residents who want to find out their exact split payment, Roe said to call the tax office at 775-9930.

For more information, visit the tax office website at brazostax.org, or email taxoffice@brazoscounty.tx.gov.