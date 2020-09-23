20 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the sixth straight day the number of new daily cases has declined.
The county now has 6,122 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 680 were considered active, a decrease of 63 from Monday’s total.
Health officials said 5,383 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 83 from the day before.
There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 650 total probable cases. Of those, 217 were considered active, and 433 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Of the 20 new cases reported Tuesday, health district officials said 50% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.98% on Tuesday. The percentage statewide was at 6.46%.
Health officials said 61,362 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 66%, and intensive care units were at 38% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 161 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Tuesday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 13 ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 65 ventilators available, with 12 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
To date, 59 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported since Thursday.
According to Texas A&M officials, the latest round of random student testing showed a positivity rate of 1.6%, a drop from the previous week’s rate of 3.2%. Officials said 53 students of 3,436 who were selected at random to take the test received a positive result.
Three free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — one in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County through the remainder of the month. This week, free testing will be available at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about local testing, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County reports 328 cases. Of those, 34 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County is reporting 1,075 cases, according to the DSHS. At least 492 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 85 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County has 233 cases. Officials said 37 of those are active. Six people have died.
• Madison County reports 717 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 23 active cases, while six have died.
• The DSHS reported 483 cases in Milam County on Tuesday. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 15 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 296 cases with 44 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.
• Washington County reported 628 cases. Of those, 53 are active. Forty-eight have died.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 3,964 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 716,207 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, there were 3,207 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.7% of hospital beds.
State officials said 14,994 Texans have died as of Tuesday, 77 more than Monday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There are now 7,626 total cases. Of those, 415 are active and 7,211 have recovered. Officials said 50 people are hospitalized, and 37 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 98 who have died.
