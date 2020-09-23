20 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

• Grimes County is reporting 1,075 cases, according to the DSHS. At least 492 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 85 active cases, state health officials said.

• According to the DSHS, Leon County has 233 cases. Officials said 37 of those are active. Six people have died.

• Madison County reports 717 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 23 active cases, while six have died.

• The DSHS reported 483 cases in Milam County on Tuesday. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 15 active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 296 cases with 44 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.

• Washington County reported 628 cases. Of those, 53 are active. Forty-eight have died.

Statewide

On Tuesday, 3,964 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 716,207 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, there were 3,207 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.7% of hospital beds.