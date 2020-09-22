20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking the sixth straight day the number of new daily cases has declined.

The county now has 6,122 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 680 were considered active, a decrease of 63 from Monday’s total.

Health officials said 5,383 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 83 from the day before.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 650 total probable cases. Of those, 217 were considered active, and 433 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 20 new cases reported Tuesday, health district officials said 50% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.98% on Tuesday. Health officials said 61,362 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.