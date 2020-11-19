2 deaths, 82 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Brazos County

Thirty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, four more than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 90% on Wednesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were two intensive care beds available as of Wednesday afternoon, state officials said. There are 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 11.3% of the region’s hospital capacity.

There were 16 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,401 total probable cases. Of those, 236 were considered active, and 1,165 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos Valley

• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 592 cases in Burleson County, an increase of 14. Of those, 119 are active. Seven people have died from the illness, according to state figures.