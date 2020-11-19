2 deaths, 82 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 82 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Officials said a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, who were both hospitalized, were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 84 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 8,803 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 891 were considered active Wednesday, an increase of 26 from Tuesday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,828 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 54 from the day before.
Officials said 45% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people ages 18 to 24.
On Monday, Texas A&M officials encouraged all students to get a free COVID-19 test this week. Testing is available at eight on-campus locations for A&M students, faculty and staff members, but anyone in the community can get a free test at one of three kiosks on the A&M campus.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.2% on Wednesday. Health officials said 95,733 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Thirty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, four more than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 90% on Wednesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were two intensive care beds available as of Wednesday afternoon, state officials said. There are 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 11.3% of the region’s hospital capacity.
There were 16 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,401 total probable cases. Of those, 236 were considered active, and 1,165 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 592 cases in Burleson County, an increase of 14. Of those, 119 are active. Seven people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,294 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of 28. At least 527 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 37 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 97 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 419 cases, an increase of two. Officials said 54 cases are active. Fourteen people have died.
• Madison County reports nine additional cases, bringing the total there to 825 cases, with 59 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Nine Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS reports 602 overall cases in Milam County, an increase of eight. Nine county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 12 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 459 cases — an increase of three — with 29 that are active. DSHS officials said six county residents have died.
• Washington County reported 869 cases, an increase of 23. Of those, 155 were active. Fifty-two Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 8,489 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 1,048,383 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, there were 7,958 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 12% of hospital beds.
State officials said 19,883 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 187 more than Tuesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 189 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There are now 12,761 total cases. Of those, 1,296 are active and 11,291 have recovered. Officials said 80 people are hospitalized, and 59 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 174 who have died.
