2 deaths, 82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 82 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials said a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, who were both hospitalized, were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 84 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 8,803 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 891 were considered active Wednesday, an increase of 26 from Tuesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,828 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 54 from the day before.

Officials said 45% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people ages 18 to 24.

On Monday, Texas A&M officials encouraged all students to get a free COVID-19 test this week. Testing is available at eight on-campus locations for A&M students, faculty and staff members, but anyone in the community can get a free test at one of three kiosks on the A&M campus.