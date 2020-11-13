 Skip to main content
2 deaths, 59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday
2 deaths, 59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

COVID-19 testing at Brazos Center

Medical professionals gather information before providing COVID-19 tests to applicants at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The testing provided is a mouth swab performed by the user rather than a nasal swab administered by a health professional. The user is guided through the testing process. Testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at the same location. 

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials said did not provide details about the two Brazos County residents who died from the illness. To date, 81 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 8,401 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 723 were considered active Friday, an increase of seven from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,597 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 50 from the day before.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, one fewer than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 80% and intensive care units at 75% on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 46% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,317 total probable cases. Of those, 197 were considered active, and 1,120 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.86% on Friday.

Health officials said 93,831 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Concerned about COVID-19?

