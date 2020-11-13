2 deaths, 59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials said did not provide details about the two Brazos County residents who died from the illness. To date, 81 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 8,401 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 723 were considered active Friday, an increase of seven from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,597 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 50 from the day before.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, one fewer than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 80% and intensive care units at 75% on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 46% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.