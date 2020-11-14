2 deaths, 59 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials did not provide details about the two Brazos County residents who died from the illness. To date, 81 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 8,401 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 723 were considered active Friday, an increase of seven from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,597 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 50 from the day before.

At Texas A&M University, a cluster was reported at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority on Friday. The announcement was made through the Clery Act. According to the university’s website, those impacted will be required to remain off campus unless quarantined in university housing or receiving health care.