2 deaths, 59 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Officials did not provide details about the two Brazos County residents who died from the illness. To date, 81 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 8,401 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 723 were considered active Friday, an increase of seven from Thursday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,597 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 50 from the day before.
At Texas A&M University, a cluster was reported at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority on Friday. The announcement was made through the Clery Act. According to the university’s website, those impacted will be required to remain off campus unless quarantined in university housing or receiving health care.
To date, there have been seven clusters within the university. A&M reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20. On Sept. 2, officials announced Corps Squadron 17 would quarantine as the result of a cluster. On Sept. 30, A&M reported a cluster within Corps Squadron 4. Clusters within the Aggie Band and Emergency Medical Services were reported Nov. 9.
In the period between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, Texas A&M reported 169 new COVID-19 cases. It was not immediately clear how many tests had been administered. From Aug. 2 through Nov. 7, there have been 2,459 positive COVID-19 cases, with 32,406 tests administered.
Officials said 46% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, one fewer than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 80% and intensive care units at 75% on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were six intensive care beds available as of Friday afternoon, state officials said. There are 68 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 10.8% of the region’s hospital capacity.
There were 14 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,317 total probable cases. Of those, 197 were considered active, and 1,120 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.86% on Friday.
Health officials said 93,831 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 519 cases in Burleson County, an increase of one. Of those, 62 are active. Seven people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,260 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of eight. At least 527 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 37 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 83 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County continues to report 425 cases. Officials said 80 cases are active. Thirteen people have died.
• Madison County reports six additional cases, bringing the total to 804 cases, with 43 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Eight Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS continues to report reports 588 overall cases in Milam County. Nine county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 15 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 448 cases with 30 that are active. DSHS officials said six county residents have died.
• Washington County reported 823 cases, an increase of 12. Of those, 114 were active. Fifty-two Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Friday, 10,542 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 1,004,983 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Friday, there were 7,083 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 10.7% of hospital beds.
State officials said 19,320 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday, 173 more than Thursday.
