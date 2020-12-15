2 deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 57 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

Officials said the latest deaths were a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 80s who died at home. Both had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

To date, 124 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 10,685 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,106 remained active Tuesday, a decrease of 21 from Monday’s total.

Brazos County Health District officials said 9,455 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, 76 more than the day before.

Officials said 16% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 77%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 79% full.