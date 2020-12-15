2 deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 57 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.
Officials said the latest deaths were a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 80s who died at home. Both had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
To date, 124 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 10,685 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,106 remained active Tuesday, a decrease of 21 from Monday’s total.
Brazos County Health District officials said 9,455 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, 76 more than the day before.
Officials said 16% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 77%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 79% full.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.29% on Monday. Health officials said 115,527 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,949 total probable cases. Of those, 343 were considered active, and 1,606 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
COVID-19 testing will be available at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5 and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
