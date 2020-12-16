2 deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 and 57 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.
Officials said the latest deaths were a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 80s who died at home. Both had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
No other information about the women was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 124 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 10,685 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,106 remained active Tuesday, a decrease of 21 from Monday’s total. It was the first day in more than a week that the active number of cases in the county didn’t increase.
So far for the month of December, the county has averaged 79 new cases per day.
Brazos County health officials said 9,455 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, 76 more than the day before.
Officials said 16% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,949 total probable cases. Of those, 343 were considered active, and 1,606 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 77%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 79% full. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.w
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 72 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals on Tuesday, and two intensive care unit beds were available.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.25% on Tuesday. Health officials said 115,527 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 testing will be available through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Bryan from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Statewide
Across the state on Tuesday, there were 14,569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 205 virus-related deaths reported.
Texas has reported more than 1.35 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
Statewide, 9,472 people were being treated in hospitals for symptoms related to the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
