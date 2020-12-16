2 deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 and 57 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

Officials said the latest deaths were a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 80s who died at home. Both had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

No other information about the women was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 124 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 10,685 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,106 remained active Tuesday, a decrease of 21 from Monday’s total. It was the first day in more than a week that the active number of cases in the county didn’t increase.

So far for the month of December, the county has averaged 79 new cases per day.

Brazos County health officials said 9,455 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, 76 more than the day before.

Officials said 16% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}