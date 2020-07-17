Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Health officials said a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Both were hospitalized. To date, 38 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 3,253 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,025 are considered active, which is 46 fewer than Wednesday’s total; 2,190 people have recovered, which is 97 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 25,171 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 218 more than Wednesday’s total.
In Brazos County, there are 14.60 cases per 1,000 residents, according to state data. In Harris County, there are 10.94 cases per 1,000 people. Dallas County has 14.29 cases per 1,000.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is five fewer than Wednesday’s total. Five people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 78%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 86%.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 125 available hospital beds and three available ICU beds in the Brazos Valley trauma area as of 4 p.m. Thursday. There were 35 ventilators available and 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.
Brazos Valley
Milam County officials reported 12 additional cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 203. Three are hospitalized and two have died in the county. Officials said 142 have recovered.
The DSHS reported 163 cases in Madison County, an increase of five. Thirty people have recovered there. In Leon County, there are 107 cases, an increase of three. The DSHS said 27 people have recovered there.
In Robertson County, officials report 132 cases and 24 recoveries. The DSHS reports 160 cases in Burleson County, an increase of four since Wednesday. There are 75 who have recovered there.
In Grimes County, the DSHS said there are 695 cases there, with at least 494 connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 483 who have recovered and 17 deaths, 15 of which are connected to the TDCJ.
Washington County officials continue to report 373 cases. Of those, 181 have recovered, and one person is hospitalized. There have been 33 people who have died in Washington County.
Area prisons
According to the TDCJ, there are now 14 active cases among inmates at the Hamilton Unit in Bryan, with 224 who have recovered. Sixteen remain in medical isolation. Among Hamilton Unit staff, there are 10 active cases and two recoveries. Brazos County officials said those numbers are not reflected in the county’s daily tally.
At the Pack Unit, there are 26 active inmate cases, and 398 have recovered. There are 29 in medical isolation. There are 24 active staff cases, with 26 recoveries. The Ferguson Unit has 11 active cases among inmates, with 30 who have recovered. Twenty are in medical isolation. There are 57 active cases among staff members, with two recovered.
The Luther Unit in Grimes County has zero active cases and zero medical isolation cases among inmates. Eight have recovered. Ten staff members have recovered, with seven active cases.
Statewide
There were 10,291 cases reported Thursday statewide, bringing the total to 292,656. There were 57,656 viral tests reported, making the positivity rate — or the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — 16.9%.
The DSHS reports 3,561 have died of coronavirus, 129 more than Wednesday. There are 10,457 people in the hospital. Those people occupy 18.3% of hospital beds in the state.
Harris County has the highest number of cases in the state, with 50,470. There have been 491 deaths there.
The Waco-McLennan County Health Department reported 91 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total there to 3.096. Of those, 1,784 have recovered and 1,292 are active. Twenty people have died there, officials said.
(1) comment
Were the causes of death for the 2 individuals listed in the article COVID-19?
Among the many messages being shared is the idea that whenever someone tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of any underlying health condition, if they die it is labeled as because of COVID-19.
What is the truth?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.