Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Health officials said a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Both were hospitalized. To date, 38 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 3,253 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,025 are considered active, which is 46 fewer than Wednesday’s total; 2,190 people have recovered, which is 97 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 25,171 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 218 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is five fewer than Wednesday’s total. Five people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 78%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 86%.
(1) comment
Were the causes of death for the 2 individuals listed in the article COVID-19?
Among the many messages being shared is the idea that whenever someone tests positive for COVID-19, regardless of any underlying health condition, if they die it is labeled as because of COVID-19.
What is the truth?
