2 deaths, 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday
COVID-19 testing at Brazos Center

Medical professionals provide COVID-19 tests to applicants at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The testing provided is a mouth swab performed by the user rather than a nasal swab administered by a health professional. The user is guided through the testing process. Testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at the same location.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with the number of active cases dropping below 500.

Officials said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. To date, 68 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 7,626 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 488 were considered active on Thursday, a decrease of 18 from Wednesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,070 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 55 from the day before.

Officials said 38% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 22 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,082 total probable cases. Of those, 138 were considered active, and 943 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.51% on Thursday.

Health officials said 89,634 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus who were hospitalized as of Thursday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 82%, and intensive care units were at 75% capacity on Thursday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Free testing for COVID-19 will be available at the Brazos Center in Bryan today until 7 p.m.

Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.

Testing will also be available at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Concerned about COVID-19?

