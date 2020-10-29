2 deaths, 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 39 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with the number of active cases dropping below 500.

Officials said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. To date, 68 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 7,626 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 488 were considered active on Thursday, a decrease of 18 from Wednesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,070 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 55 from the day before.

Officials said 38% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 22 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,082 total probable cases. Of those, 138 were considered active, and 943 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.