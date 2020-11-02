2 deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 32 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Officials said a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. To date, 70 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 7,814 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 497 were considered active on Monday, an increase of six from Sunday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,247 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 24 from the day before.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Monday, an increase of five since Sunday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 66%, and intensive care units were at 60% capacity on Monday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 53% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.