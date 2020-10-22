2 deaths, 31 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

Hospitals in the county were 88% full, with 67% of the intensive care unit beds in the county occupied, health officials said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 92 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Wednesday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were four intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 54 ventilators available, with 42 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is the same number as Tuesday.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — was 8.57% on Wednesday. Health care providers have performed 85,934 tests since the pandemic began, according to county figures.

Free testing will be available at the Brazos Center from Tuesday through Oct. 29 and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.

Brazos Valley