2 deaths, 31 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.
Officials said a man and a woman in their 70s who had been hospitalized were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. To date, 66 county residents have died since the pandemic began in March.
In addition to the deaths, the Brazos County Health District reported 31 new cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing the overall number of cases recorded in the county to 7,368.
The number of active cases declined overnight by 38, to 574 cases. The total number of recovered cases was 6,728 on Wednesday.
Officials said 26% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,014 total probable cases. Of those, 200 were considered active, and 814 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Thirteen people who have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were being treated in Brazos County hospitals on Wednesday, according to the health department. That is the same number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday.
Hospitals in the county were 88% full, with 67% of the intensive care unit beds in the county occupied, health officials said.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 92 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Wednesday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were four intensive care unit beds available. Officials said the region had 54 ventilators available, with 42 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is the same number as Tuesday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — was 8.57% on Wednesday. Health care providers have performed 85,934 tests since the pandemic began, according to county figures.
Free testing will be available at the Brazos Center from Tuesday through Oct. 29 and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services continued to report 421 cases in Burleson County on Wednesday. Of those, 69 are active. Six people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County was reporting 1,152 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of two. At least 494 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 35 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 65 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County continues to report 319 cases. Officials said 59 cases are active. Ten people have died.
• Madison County had 739 total cases, with eight of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Six Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS continues to report 539 overall cases in Milam County. Seven county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are no active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 402 cases with 78 that are active. DSHS officials said four county residents have died.
• Washington County was reporting 692 total cases. Of those, 46 were active. Forty-eight Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 4,991 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 838,809 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, there were 4,782 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 7.4% of hospital beds.
State officials said 17,201 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 114 more than Tuesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There are now 9,632 total cases. Of those, 543 are active and 8,947 have recovered.
Officials said 49 people are hospitalized, and 42 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 142 who have died.
