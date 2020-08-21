2 deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Health officials said two men who were both in their 90s and were both hospitalized have died. No other information about the two men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 4,251 total cases. Of the total cases, 254 are considered active, which is two more than Wednesday’s total; 3,944 have recovered, which is 22 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 37,381 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 300 more than Wednesday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.37. Statewide, there were 4,923 new cases reported Wednesday, according to state officials. There were 29,880 tests reported. The state’s positivity rate over seven days is 14.1%.
There were 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is four fewer than Wednesday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 63%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 51%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 129 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Thursday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were eight ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 52 ventilators available, with 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Brazos Valley
Grimes County is reporting 952 COVID-19 cases, with at least 465 connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The number is a 16-case increase over Wednesday. Of those, 94 are active, according to the DSHS. There have been 29 deaths, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ.
Milam County reported five additional cases Thursday, bringing the total there to 396. There are 20 active cases. Four have died, according to the DSHS. In Burleson County, there are 266 cases, an increase of one, with 39 cases active. Six have died there, officials said. Washington County also reported one additional cases, for a total of 549. There are 70 active cases. Officials said 42 have died.
In Leon County, there are two additional cases, bringing the total to 161, with 24 active cases. Three people have died.
In Robertson County, the case total remains at 241. There are 35 active cases, with three who have died. Madison County continues to report 685 cases. Of those, at least 431 are connected to the TDCJ. State health officials said there are 133 active cases; three have died.
Statewide
In Texas, there have been 562,559 cases since the pandemic began. State officials said 10,793 Texans have died, 234 more than Wednesday. There are 5,635 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 10.1% of hospital beds.
Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 94,676 cases. Officials said 1,953 have died there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 48 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There are now 5,595 total cases, with 1,757 active and 3,760 recovered cases. Officials said 52 people are hospitalized, with 36 cases McLennan County residents. There have been 78 who have died.
