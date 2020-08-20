2 deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Health officials said two men who were both in their 90s and were both hospitalized have died. No other information about the two men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 4,251 total cases. Of the total cases, 254 are considered active, which is two more than Wednesday’s total; 3,944 have recovered, which is 22 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 37,381 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 300 more than Wednesday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.37.
There were 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is four fewer than Wednesday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 63%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 51%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
