2 deaths, 119 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths related to COVID-19 and 119 new cases of coronavirus Friday.
Officials said the latest deaths were a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. Both had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about them was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 130 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 11,014 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,220 remained active Friday, an increase of 67 from Thursday’s total.
This is the highest number of active cases in the county since July 11 when there were 1,241. This is also the seventh time in the past 10 days that health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
Brazos County health officials said 9,664 people had recovered from the illness as of Friday, 50 more than the day before.
Officials said 28% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
There were 34 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 2,023 total probable cases. Of those, 286 were considered active, and 1,737 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Forty Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, which is seven more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 90%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 73% full. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.33% on Friday. Health officials said 118,073 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 testing will be available today at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Bryan until 5 p.m.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
