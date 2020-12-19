2 deaths, 119 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths related to COVID-19 and 119 new cases of coronavirus Friday.

Officials said the latest deaths were a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. Both had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about them was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 130 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 11,014 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,220 remained active Friday, an increase of 67 from Thursday’s total.

This is the highest number of active cases in the county since July 11 when there were 1,241. This is also the seventh time in the past 10 days that health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Brazos County health officials said 9,664 people had recovered from the illness as of Friday, 50 more than the day before.

Officials said 28% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.