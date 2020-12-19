2 deaths, 119 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths related to COVID-19 and 119 new cases of coronavirus Friday.
Officials said the latest deaths were a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. Both had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No other information about them was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 130 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 11,014 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, county health officials said, 1,220 remained active Friday, an increase of 67 from Thursday’s total.
This is the highest number of active cases in the county since July 11 when there were 1,241. This is also the seventh time in the past 10 days that health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
Brazos County health officials said 9,664 people had recovered from the illness as of Friday, 50 more than the day before.
Officials said 28% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
There were 34 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 2,023 total probable cases. Of those, 286 were considered active, and 1,737 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Forty Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, which is seven more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 90%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 73% full. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there was one intensive care bed available as of Friday afternoon, state officials said. There are 93 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 16 more than Thursday. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 14.5% of the region’s hospital capacity.
If the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Area is over 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50% and elective surgeries are postponed, according to the DSHS. Bars and establishments with 51% alcohol sales would also be required to close.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.33% on Friday. Health officials said 118,073 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 757 cases in Burleson County, an increase of 16. Of those, 108 are active. Thirteen people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,524 cases, according to the DSHS website, 37 more than the previous day. At least 554 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 41 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 202 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 508 cases, an increase of seven. Officials said 105 cases are active. Twenty-one people have died.
• Madison County reported an increase of 10 cases, bringing the total to 921, with 82 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Sixteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS reports 771 overall cases in Milam County, an increase of five. Ten county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 137 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 619 cases — an increase of 16 — with 146 that are active. DSHS officials said 10 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 1,083 cases, 26 more than the previous day. Of those, 185 were active. Fifty-seven Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Friday, 12,192 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 1,384,476 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Friday, there were 9,709 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 14.1% of total hospital beds in the state.
State officials said 24,954 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Friday, 294 more than Thursday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday. There are now 17,087 total cases. Of those, 1,052 are active and 15,787 have recovered. Officials said 124 people are hospitalized, and 78 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 248 who have died.
