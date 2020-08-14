2 deaths, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Friday

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Health officials said a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s have died. Both were hospitalized. No other information about the two men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 51 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 4,158 total cases. Of the total cases, 281 are considered active, which is 16 less than Thursday’s total; 3,826 have recovered, which is 25 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 36,052 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 258 more than Thursday’s total. Health officials said Thursday that 830 tests were performed Monday through Wednesday at a mobile collection site at the Brazos County Expo, and these test numbers were included in the county’s number of tests performed Thursday.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.53.
There were 14 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is two fewer than Thursday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 74%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 61%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
