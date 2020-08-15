2 deaths, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Health officials said a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s died. Both were hospitalized. No other information about the two men was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s privacy policy. To date, 51 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said Tuesday a jail inmate had died that morning, but that death has not been included with the health district’s total.
The county now has 4,158 total cases. Of the total cases, 281 are considered active, which is 16 less than Thursday’s total; 3,826 have recovered, which is 25 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 36,052 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 258 more than Thursday’s total. Health officials said Thursday that 830 tests were performed Monday through Wednesday at a mobile collection site at the Brazos County Expo, and these test numbers were included in the county’s number of tests performed Thursday.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.53.
Statewide, there were 7,018 new cases reported Friday, with 51,588 tests. The positivity rate statewide over the past seven days is 16.1%.
There were 14 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is two fewer than Thursday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 74%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 61%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 144 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Friday afternoon. In the area, which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties, there were six ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 50 ventilators available, with 39 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Brazos Valley
Milam County reported nine additional cases Friday, bringing the total there to 366. However, according to the DSHS, there are 11 active cases in the county, where three have died of COVID-19. County officials said five are hospitalized.
In Leon County, there are now 156 cases, an increase of two. State officials said there are 23 active cases. Three have died. In Burleson County, officials continue to report 248 cases of those active. Six have died there.
State officials continue to report 238 cases with 51 active in Robertson County. Two have died there. Washington County is also reporting the same numbers as Thursday, with 523 cases. There are 88 active cases. Forty have died in Washington County.
Grimes County reports 920 cases, with at least 529 connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Of those, 113 are active, according to the DSHS. There have been 27 deaths, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ.
Madison County reported 686 cases, an increase of one since Thursday. Of those, at least 431 are connected to the TDCJ. State health officials said there are 150 active cases; two have died.
Statewide
There are now 520,593 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 6,632 Texans in the hospital, occupying 11.8% of hospital beds statewide. According to the DSHS, there have been 9,602 who have died statewide of COVID-19, an increase of 313 since Thursday.
Harris County has the most cases of any county in the state, with 89,425. There have been 1,771 deaths there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 48 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, making for 5,296 cases to date. Of those, 1,717 are estimated to be active, with 3,508 who have recovered. There have been 71 deaths in McLennan County. Health officials said there are 48 people hospitalized, 36 of which are McLennan County residents.
