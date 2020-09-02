 Skip to main content
2 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Wednesday
2 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Wednesday

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 100 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.

This is the first time since July 9 that county health officials have reported 100 or more new COVID-19 cases in a single day. Health officials said 95% of the new cases reported Wednesday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Health officials said a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Both were hospitalized. To date, 56 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has 4,872 total cases. Of those, health officials said 647 were considered active Wednesday, an increase of 81 from Tuesday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,169 people had recovered on Wednesday, 17 more than Tuesday’s total.

According to the health district, 48,629 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 740 more than Tuesday’s total.

There were four new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 429 total probable cases. Of those, 147 are considered active and 282 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.02%.

Seven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Wednesday, which is two less than Tuesday’s total. Two people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 61% and intensive care units were at 48% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

