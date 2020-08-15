2 Aggies among victims of helicopter crash

Two men killed in a helicopter crash last week in Brewster County were alumni of Texas A&M University who have been fondly remembered not only by their colleagues at the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, but by the Aggie community as well.
Wildlife biologist Dewey Stockbridge was a 2006 graduate of the school, and state wildlife veterinarian Dr. Robert “Bob” Dittmar was a member of the class of 1977 before attending the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. Texas A&M’s office of Government Relations posted to Twitter on Tuesday offering condolences from the university. Fish and wildlife technician Brandon White was also killed in the accident, and the helicopter pilot was injured and is hospitalized in El Paso. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A TPWD press release issued shortly following the crash explains that the men were surveying the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area for bighorn sheep. A Facebook post made Aug. 11 by the Wild Sheep Foundation, a nonprofit based out of Montana, commented on the crash and the research and conservation work done by the three.
“The impact they’ve made on the natural resources of Texas will not be forgotten,” Clay Brewer, conservation director for the organization’s bighorn sheep program, said in the post. “I am brokenhearted beyond words by the loss of these friends. They leave a hole that can never be filled.”
According to the TPWD, in more posts made to both Facebook and Twitter this week, Stockbridge was the lead wildlife biologist at Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area near Alpine.
“His office was 23,000 acres of wild Trans-Pecos habitat, where he helped manage and conserve the wildlife who called it home,” a TPWD Facebook post from Wednesday states. “Originally from Mason, he began his career with TPWD in 2005. Stockbridge was instrumental in restoring pronghorn and desert bighorn sheep to their native range.”
Dittmar, a Harper native, was the first staff wildlife veterinarian to be hired by TPWD. A vet with 30 years of experience, Dittmar had honed his skill in diagnosing complex health issues amongst Texas’ wild animal population, according to TPWD social media.
Stockbridge had been featured in numerous media posts and publications related to his work with the sheep. He was cited in a 2020 Modern Huntsman article online, serving as a guide for the article’s author on the mesa of Elephant Mountain. He can also be seen featured in a March 26, 2019, Facebook video made by the Wild Sheep Foundation, working directly with transporting bighorned sheep.
The Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences provided The Eagle with a statement on behalf of the school.
“The community of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences is deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic passing of our alumnus, Dr. Bob Dittmar, ’79, who made history in our state as the first veterinarian for the [TPWD],” wrote Jennifer Gauntt, spokeswoman for the college. “Dr. Dittmar and his TPWD colleagues who died in the helicopter crash over the weekend played an important role in the conservation efforts of the state’s wildlife. Their families and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.”
Another wildlife nonprofit, the Texas Bighorn Society, posted to Facebook and their website on Aug. 11 that the organization has started a memorial fund for the families of all three men who died in the helicopter crash. Donations can be mailed to the group’s office at 1615 West Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416; by calling 806-745-7783; or by visiting www.texasbighornsociety.org.
