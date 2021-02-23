18-wheeler derails 13 train cars, starts large fire in crash near Cameron

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries have been reported, White said, including the driver of the 18-wheeler and the train’s crew.

“It’s just putting the fire out and cleaning the mess up,” White said. “Everything is good and there’s no hazards to the people of the community.”

Getting the fire contained in short order allowed a crisis to be averted. White said the 15th train car was carrying a hazardous material — phosphoric acid — but BNSF officials were able to move that train car before the fire reached it, which White said could’ve caused further evacuations in Cameron.

Members of the Cameron, Hearne, Rosebud and Temple fire departments were at the scene Tuesday tending to the fire and wreckage. White said the Temple crew brought heavy hazardous matertial suits and BNSF is sending crews from Houston and Dallas with heavy foam to extinguish the fire. Helicopters were used to get an overall visual of the wreckage.

Clean up is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday.