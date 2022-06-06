11th annual Hog Splash fundraiser to take place this August

For the 11th year, area volleyball teams will have a chance to get down and dirty for a good cause in August.

The Hog Splash fundraiser for Hospice Brazos Valley will be back in Snook to close out the summer in August.

On Aug. 27, Slovacek Food will host an amateur mud volleyball tournament with all proceeds going to Hospice Brazos Valley. Teams of eight to 10 players will compete in 15-minute games throughout the morning starting at 10 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon until three teams come out on top. The event will be free to spectators and offer concessions such as food, soft drinks and beer. Team registration is open until Aug. 6 and the deadline for sponsors is July 16.

Suzanne Badger, marketing and media liaison for Hospice Brazos Valley, said this will be their second year back after missing the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 and they expect to see participation and attendance numbers to return to normal this year.

“Last year, because of COVID, the number of teams were down but we usually have about 40 teams in total,” Badger said.

Besides the annual volleyball tournament, Badger said this year will also feature a new "Pig Pen" competition.

“We are going to have a team tent decoration contest,” Badger said. “So, the best tent will win a prize.”

Even Though COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the event these past two years, Badger said the pandemic has hit the hospice center hard.

“The funds are needed because the Hospice Brazos Valley was affected by COVID and so we are really trying to get as [many] sponsors as we can to assist in the care of our patients,” Badger said.

Logan Maas, Slovacek marketing manager, said the company has always enjoyed connecting with the community and aims to raise at least $50,000 each year.

“One of our primary goals is to be actively involved in the community,” Maas said. “Hospice [Brazos Valley] is such a great organization. They’re the only non-profit hospice in the Brazos Valley and for a lot of people, that end of life care is not necessarily something that is affordable.”

This fundraiser is also very unique, Maas said.

“There’s a lot of fundraisers that we all go to where you’ve got to dress up and wear a suit and tie, and those tend to be a lot of fun, but I think a great way to do a fundraiser is come out, hang out and play around in the mug and get a little dirty,” Maas said.

Maas said there are still volunteer opportunities for those who aren’t as fond of the mud.

“We have all kinds of stuff that goes on,” Maas said. “Anybody that ever wants to volunteer we’re always open to finding a role for you.”

One of the most important volunteer roles is the referring, Maas added.

“Every year, students from the Texas A&M Meats Judging Team serve as volunteers for the event,” Maas said in an email. “The Meats Judging Team volunteers handle everything from keeping score to pulling trash.”

Those interested in volunteering should reach out to Hospice Brazos Valley at volunteer@hospicebrazosvalley.org.

“Additional volunteer opportunities like food and beverage sales, are coordinated by hospice and we encourage anyone interested in volunteering to reach out,” Maas said.

Maas said her favorite part of the annual Hog Splash is watching first time participants join in on the fun.

“Seeing that initial hesitation when they hop into a mud pit for the first time and watching them as the day progresses, it does not take long before they are all in ready to enjoy the day,” Maas said.