Luis Vega was enrolled and prepared to begin classes at the University of Houston. Ten days before the first day of class, Vega visited his sister, a student at Texas A&M University, and fell in love with the Texas A&M campus and culture.

The next day, Vega rented an apartment in College Station, abandoned his plans to attend UH and enrolled at Blinn College for his freshman year. Friday, Vega graduated from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution.

Vega also was chosen to provide a speech at Friday’s ceremony. When asked what he was most looking forward to, he said it was having his parents, who gave up their lives in Mexico and moved their family to the U.S. in 2007, in the audience to hear his speech.

“Let us never forget that this journey was only made possible by those around us,” Vega said during his speech. “That it is the sacrifice and achievement of previous generations that have created the institution and opportunities that we hold near and dear today.”

Upon thanking the Texas A&M faculty for sparking his passion for lifelong learning, Vega acknowledged the support systems that encouraged and loved him and his fellow graduates along the way.

“I can say without a doubt that Texas A&M has been nothing short of life changing for me,” Vega said. “I have been emboldened to embrace my authentic self, to shatter barriers and to make my parents proud.”

Vega was one of approximately 11,900 graduates — including undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students — to receive their degrees from Texas A&M University at 17 graduation ceremonies at the university’s main campus and other locations this spring.

“Today, we come together to complete a rite of passage, a milestone that signifies our advancement into what is essentially the beginning of our story,” Vega said. “As we stand shoulder-to-shoulder clad in our caps and gowns, we represent a living testament to the power of perseverance, determination and the Aggie spirit.”

M. Katherine Banks, president of Texas A&M, congratulated the soon-to-be-graduates before they were handed their diplomas.

“While this is the end of one important chapter of your life, it’s also an exciting new beginning,” Banks said. “Now, graduates, it’s your turn to take up the mantle of this great university; to represent Texas A&M in your professions and your communities; to infuse Aggie core values in all that you do; to build on Texas A&M’s legacy and excellence in service.”

Also included in Friday’s commencement was the military commissioning ceremony, during which 149 cadets were sworn into the U.S. armed services.

“Today, we will witness the commissioning of 149 new military officers,” Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, who administered the commissioning ceremony, said. “Each will take an oath just as countless Aggies have gone before them, and they will swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Alexis Rickard was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force — the first in her family to do so — and will begin pilot training in Columbus, Mississippi, this June.

When she was considering where to attend college, Rickard’s mother suggested Texas A&M, and it took one step on the campus for her to realize it was where she was meant to be.

“A&M has given me so many opportunities to make relationships with people, and those people have really taught me a lot about myself and how I can be a better leader and a better person,” Rickard said.

“And I think just being in the Corps and being in my A&M classes it’s really felt like a leadership laboratory where I can practice what we’re learning every single day and try to build myself from start to finish.”

Best friends Miles Bell, Luke Jenkins and Garrett Cramm were commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps and will remain together for the next phase in their military careers. This October, they are planning to attend The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia.

“It’s bittersweet; we’re going to missing A&M, but we hope that we’ll find our way back here at some point,” Jenkins said.

Following the receipt of their diplomas, the graduates heard from Scot Walker, vice president of The Association of Former Students.

“Today, you will join the ranks of our former students and continue the 144-year tradition of service and support established by the countless Aggies that came before us and walked this campus,” Walker said. “As former students, future generations of Aggies will look to you for inspiration and leadership.”

Walker encouraged the graduates to be Aggies in the fullest sense of the word.

“Be the Aggie that your education, our core values and our shared traditions have prepared you to be,” Walker said.