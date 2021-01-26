10 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 10 COVID-related deaths and 106 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include seven people who were hospitalized — a man in his 30s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s — and three people who died at home: A man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s.

Health officials noted these new deaths are a reconciliation of numbers that have been reported by Department of State Health Services.

No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 170 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Forty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 15,037.

Of those, 1,551 cases were active on Tuesday, a decrease of two from the day before. Officials said 13,316 cases are considered recovered.