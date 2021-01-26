10 deaths, 106 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 10 COVID-related deaths and 106 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
The latest deaths include seven people who were hospitalized — a man in his 30s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s — and three people who died at home: A man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s.
Health officials noted these new deaths are a reconciliation of numbers that have been reported by Department of State Health Services.
No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 170 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Forty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 15,037.
Of those, 1,551 cases were active on Tuesday, a decrease of two from the day before. Officials said 13,316 cases are considered recovered.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 80% capacity, and intensive care units were at 123% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties, was 18.8%. The hospitalization rate has been over 15% since Dec. 22.
There were 110 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Tuesday and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 585 staffed hospital beds in the region, 74 were available Tuesday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley is the only region in the state with no intensive care beds available. The area around Abilene had two beds available and the area near Killeen had six beds available, data shows.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.69% on Tuesday. Health officials said 155,208 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 54 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,039 total probable cases. Of those, 438 were considered active, and 2,601 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 18% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reports 941 cases in Burleson County. Of those, 112 are active. Twenty-two people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 1,697, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 54 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 22 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 676 cases. Officials said 85 cases are active. Twenty-eight people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,020 cases with 49 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-one Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County report 1,120 cases, with 67 of those active, DSHS reported. Twenty-five county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 831 cases with 124 that are active. DSHS officials said 26 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 1,311 cases. Of those, 132 were active. Seventy-three Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 21,813 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 1.98 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Tuesday, there were 12,851 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 19.2% of total hospital beds in the state.
State officials said 34,701 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 307 more than Monday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There are now 22,846 total cases. Of those, 770 are active and 21,720 have recovered. There are 117 hospitalized and 356 who have died.