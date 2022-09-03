10 candidates vying for four seats on College Station City Council

Ten candidates filed for the four available seats up for election on the College Station City Council.

Those seats include mayor, Place 1, Place 2 and Place 5, which is part of a special election to fill a vacancy.

Mayor Karl Mooney and Place 1 councilman Bob Brick are term limited and cannot run again while Place 2 councilman John Crompton is not seeking reelection.

Mayoral race

John Nichols is retired and received his bachelor’s and Ph.D. from Cornell University. He was first elected to the Place 5 position in 2012. He is a member of the Brazos County Health Department, BVSMA Agency Board of Directors and the B-CS Metropolitan Planning Organization. If elected, he said he is hoping to broaden economic development across the city to benefit residents.

Rick Robison is retired and previously served as a supervisor for the Federal Correctional Institution in Bastrop. He served as a corrections officer and supervisor for various federal prisons for 27 years and also served in the U.S. Army for six years. If elected, he said he hopes to keep property tax rates low and provide more manufacturing jobs for residents.

Jacob Randolph works at Buddy’s Appliance in Bryan as a member of the sales team. He attended Blinn College in 2018 to study engineering, and said he plans to go back to school and complete his degree. If elected, he said he hopes to develop a place for current Texas A&M students to call home, while also focusing on younger generations and emergency management for the city.

Place 1 race

Mark Smith is retired and was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in January. He served as the city’s Public Works director for 16 years and another 15 years as the assistant director, and was a member of various development service groups for the city. If elected, he said he wants to focus on neighborhood integrity for residents.

Aron Collins is the owner of Comfort Keepers in College Station. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in biology. He is a former board member of Bryan Rotary and serves as a current member. He also serves on the OPAS board of directors. If elected, he said hopes to sustain growth for the city and fulfill his dream of giving back to the community.

Place 2 race

William Wright is a production manager for Reynolds & Reynolds, and is a graduate of Texas A&M University and College Station Citizen’s Fire Academy. He was elected to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021, and previously served on the Impact Fee Advisory Committee and the Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee. If elected, he said he plans to address the housing market and affordable housing.

David Levine is the general manager at Mercedes-Benz in College Station and has been with the company since 2014. If elected, he said he wants to see continued growth for the city and look into property tax and affordable housing concerns.

Place 5 race

Bob Yancy is CEO of MEMdata and was previously a member of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau and American Legion. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and served in the U.S. Air Force. If elected, he said he would put an emphasis on growing businesses, neighborhood integrity and public safety.

Willie B. Blackmon is retired, served as a municipal court judge for 12 years for the city of Houston. He graduated with a degree in marketing from Texas A&M University in 1973 and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1984. If elected, he said he wants to protect citizen and community interest, especially those at Texas A&M and serve citizens to the best of his ability.

Nicole Gallucci is a self-employed graphic designer, and graduated in 2014 from the University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in social media and marketing. She is vice chair for the League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley. If elected, she said her goals would be establishing inclusive polling locations and redirecting city funds to high-priority needs for citizens, and work to bring Bryan and College Station together.

Early voting starts Oct. 24 and the general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, visit brazosvotes.org.