1 killed, 1 injured in wreck near Hearne

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle wreck near Hearne on Tuesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the wreck, which occurred at approximately 6 p.m., on US 190 six miles north of Hearne. A DPS press release states the preliminary report indicates a 2009 Ford F-150 hit the back right of an unattended 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 that was parked without lights on in the southbound lane of the highway.

Jimmie Edward Fagan, 76, of Hearne was pronounced dead at the scene, and one female passenger, Jerry Steele Fagan, 73, also of Hearne, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan in serious condition.

According to the release, the wreck is an ongoing investigation.