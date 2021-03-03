1 death, 97 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents on Tuesday.
No details were released about the person who died. To date, 209 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,490.
Of those, 820 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of 97 from the day before. Officials said 16,461 cases are considered recovered.
Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is six more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 85% capacity and intensive care units at 98% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area N — which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 8.63%.
There were 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Tuesday and nine intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 614 staffed hospital beds in the region, 81 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.5% on Tuesday. Health officials said 184,024 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 29 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,682 total probable cases. Of those, 192 were considered active, and 3,490 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 48% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Brazos Valley
• The DSHS reports 1,815 cases in Burleson County. Of those, 218 are active. Thirty-six people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.
• Grimes County is now reporting 3,131 cases, according to the DSHS website. At least 556 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 62 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 360 active cases.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 1,211 cases. Officials said 147 cases are active. Thirty-eight people have died.
• Madison County is reporting 1,653 cases, with 156 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Twenty-five Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• Milam County reports 1,339 cases, with 35 of those active, DSHS reported. Thirty-nine county residents have died.
• In Robertson County, there are 1,612 cases with 196 that are active. DSHS officials said 38 county residents have died.
• Washington County reports 3,041 cases, four more than the previous day. Of those, 431 were active. Eighty-four Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 6,613 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas.
There have been more than 2.29 million COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
State officials said 43,266 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 271 more than Monday.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 59 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total there to 25,191. Of those, 402 are active cases and 24,378 have recovered. There are 47 people hospitalized and 411 have died.