1 death, 97 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Of the 614 staffed hospital beds in the region, 81 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.5% on Tuesday. Health officials said 184,024 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 29 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,682 total probable cases. Of those, 192 were considered active, and 3,490 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 48% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Brazos Valley

• The DSHS reports 1,815 cases in Burleson County. Of those, 218 are active. Thirty-six people have died from the illness in the county, according to state figures.