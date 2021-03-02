 Skip to main content
1 death, 97 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday
1 death, 97 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Tuesday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death among county residents on Tuesday.

No details were released about the person who died. To date, 209 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,490.

Of those, 820 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 97 from the day before. Officials said 16,461 cases are considered recovered.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is six more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 85% capacity and intensive care units at 98% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.5% on Tuesday. Health officials said 184,024 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 29 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,682 total probable cases. Of those, 192 were considered active, and 3,490 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 48% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

