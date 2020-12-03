1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Brazos County

• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 675 cases in Burleson County, an increase of six. Of those, 115 are active. Nine people have died from the illness, according to state figures.

• Grimes County reported 1,390 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of two. At least 524 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 40 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 137 active cases, state health officials said.

• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 451 cases, which is two more than the previous day. Officials said 43 cases are active. Sixteen people have died.

• Madison County continues to report 869 cases, with 53 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Fourteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.

• The DSHS reports 668 overall cases in Milam County, an increase of 25. Nine county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 29 active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 519 cases, with 67 that are active. DSHS officials said eight county residents have died.