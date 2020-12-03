1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported one coronavirus-related death and 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Officials said a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized was the latest Brazos County resident to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 91 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,670 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 867 remained active Wednesday, an increase of nine from Tuesday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,712 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 81 from the day before.
Officials said 32% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, which is four fewer than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 81% occupancy on Wednesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were two intensive care beds available as of Wednesday afternoon, state officials said. There are 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 13% of the region’s hospital capacity.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.58% on Wednesday. Health officials said 101,238 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,613 total probable cases. Of those, 212 were considered active, and 1,401 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Free testing will be available in College Station today at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, but people can register up to 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 675 cases in Burleson County, an increase of six. Of those, 115 are active. Nine people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,390 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of two. At least 524 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 40 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 137 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 451 cases, which is two more than the previous day. Officials said 43 cases are active. Sixteen people have died.
• Madison County continues to report 869 cases, with 53 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Fourteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS reports 668 overall cases in Milam County, an increase of 25. Nine county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 29 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 519 cases, with 67 that are active. DSHS officials said eight county residents have died.
• Washington County continues to report 966 cases. Of those, 147 were active. Fifty-three Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has promised to send Texas as many as 1.4 million doses of forthcoming vaccines in the month of December. The vaccines require two doses per person, and state health officials have said health care workers will be first in line.
Abbott said the vaccine candidates would likely arrive in Texas the week of Dec. 14. A second shipment is expected to arrive in January.
On Wednesday, 14,758 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 1,200,674 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, there were 9,109 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 13.8% of hospital beds.
State officials said 21,756 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 207 more than Tuesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 141 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There are now 14,672 total cases. Of those, 803 are active and 13,666 have recovered. Officials said 104 people are hospitalized, and 69 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 203 who have died.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.