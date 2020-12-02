1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported one coronavirus-related death and 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Officials said a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized was the latest Brazos County resident to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 91 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,670 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 867 remained active Wednesday, an increase of nine from Tuesday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,712 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 81 from the day before.
Officials said 32% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, which is four fewer than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 81% occupancy on Wednesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.58% on Wednesday. Health officials said 101,238 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,613 total probable cases. Of those, 212 were considered active, and 1,401 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Free testing will be available in College Station through Thursday:
• Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
• Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, but people can register up to 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
