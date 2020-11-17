1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday

Brazos County health officials reported another coronavirus-related death and 91 new COVID-19 cases Monday as a November surge in cases continued across the region and the state.
Officials said a woman in her 40s was the latest Brazos County resident to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 82 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 8,675 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 861 were considered active Monday, an increase of 59 from Sunday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,732 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 31 from the day before.
Brazos County’s seven-day average of new cases was 76, a 60% increase over the prior seven-day average of 47 new cases.
Officials said 52% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.
Texas A&M University reported 488 new positive COVID-19 tests for the week that ended Saturday, and as of Friday, had 413 self-reported active cases among Texas A&M faculty, staff and students, more than triple the number reported on Nov. 2.
Campus officials were encouraging all students to get a free COVID-19 test this week.
Testing is available at eight on-campus locations for A&M students, faculty and staff members, but anyone in the community can get a free test at one of three kiosks on the A&M campus.
“If we don’t test, we will always be at the mercy of this invisible virus until we get a vaccine or effective treatment,” said Tiffany Skaggs, chief medical officer for A&M’s Student Health Services, in a release. “If we are diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining today, we can protect our health and opportunities tomorrow and beyond.”
Texas A&M has reported nearly 3,000 cases of the virus since testing began Aug. 2. The university’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive results to tests — was 7.6% on Saturday, according to figures posted on a university website.
Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.1% on Monday. Health officials said 95,362 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Thirty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Monday, four more than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 72%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 69% on Monday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were nine intensive care beds available as of Monday afternoon, state officials said. There are 75 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 13.44% of the region’s hospital capacity.
Nearly 7,500 patients were being treated in hospitals statewide for the illness caused by the virus.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,367 total probable cases. Of those, 225 were considered active, and 1,142 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Across the state on Monday, health officials reported 6,858 new COVID-19 cases and 20 virus-related deaths. To date, the state has recorded more than 1 million confirmed cases of the virus among residents, with an estimated 135,231 cases active on Monday.
