1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Monday

Campus officials were encouraging all students to get a free COVID-19 test this week.

Testing is available at eight on-campus locations for A&M students, faculty and staff members, but anyone in the community can get a free test at one of three kiosks on the A&M campus.

“If we don’t test, we will always be at the mercy of this invisible virus until we get a vaccine or effective treatment,” said Tiffany Skaggs, chief medical officer for A&M’s Student Health Services, in a release. “If we are diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining today, we can protect our health and opportunities tomorrow and beyond.”

Texas A&M has reported nearly 3,000 cases of the virus since testing began Aug. 2. The university’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive results to tests — was 7.6% on Saturday, according to figures posted on a university website.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.1% on Monday. Health officials said 95,362 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.