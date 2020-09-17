1 death, 73 new cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported one death and 73 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Health officials said a woman in her 50s has died after testing positive for COVID-19. To date, 59 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county now has 5,933 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 958 were considered active Thursday, a decrease of 30 from Wednesday’s total. Health officials said 4,916 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 102.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 81% of the new cases reported Wednesday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to the health district, 59,882 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 800 more than Wednesday’s total.

There were 23 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 600 total probable cases. Of those, 168 were considered active and 432 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.