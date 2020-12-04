1 death, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 453 cases, which is two more than the previous day. Officials said 42 cases are active. Sixteen people have died.

• Madison County reported one additional case, bringing the total there to 870, with 45 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Fifteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.

• The DSHS reports 673 overall cases in Milam County, an increase of five. Nine county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 34 active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 535 cases — an increase of 16 — with 80 that are active. DSHS officials said eight county residents have died.

• Washington County report 976 cases, an increase of 10. Of those, 136 were active. Fifty-four Washington County residents have died.

Statewide

On Thursday, 13,857 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 1,215,113 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Thursday, there were 9,151 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 13.8% of hospital beds.