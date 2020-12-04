1 death, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported one coronavirus-related death and 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Officials said a man in his 70s who was hospitalized was the latest Brazos County resident to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 92 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,742 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 878 remained active Thursday, an increase of 11 from Wednesday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,772 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 60 from the day before.
Officials said 47% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-seven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday, which is two more than Wednesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 80%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 81% occupancy on Thursday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were two intensive care beds available as of Thursday afternoon, state officials said. There are 74 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to state officials, COVID-19 patients are using 12.2% of the region’s hospital capacity.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.6% on Thursday. Health officials said 101,525 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 49 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,662 total probable cases. Of those, 247 were considered active, and 1,415 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos Valley
• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 677 cases in Burleson County, an increase of two. Of those, 105 are active. Nine people have died from the illness, according to state figures.
• Grimes County reported 1,405 cases, according to the DSHS website, an increase of 15. At least 524 of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There have been 40 Grimes County residents who have died from the virus, at least 21 of whom were connected to the TDCJ. There are 130 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County reported 453 cases, which is two more than the previous day. Officials said 42 cases are active. Sixteen people have died.
• Madison County reported one additional case, bringing the total there to 870, with 45 of those remaining active, according to DSHS figures. At least 539 of the cases reported in the county are connected to the TDCJ. Fifteen Madison County residents have died from the illness since the pandemic began.
• The DSHS reports 673 overall cases in Milam County, an increase of five. Nine county residents have died from the virus. State officials said there are 34 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 535 cases — an increase of 16 — with 80 that are active. DSHS officials said eight county residents have died.
• Washington County report 976 cases, an increase of 10. Of those, 136 were active. Fifty-four Washington County residents have died.
Statewide
On Thursday, 13,857 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 1,215,113 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Thursday, there were 9,151 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 13.8% of hospital beds.
State officials said 22,000 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 244 more than Wednesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 141 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday. There are now 14,813 total cases. Of those, 756 are active and 13,852 have recovered. Officials said 106 people are hospitalized, and 70 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 205 who have died.
