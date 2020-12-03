1 death, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported one coronavirus-related death and 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Officials said a man in his 70s who was hospitalized was the latest Brazos County resident to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 92 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,742 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 878 remained active Thursday, an increase of 11 from Wednesday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,772 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 60 from the day before.
Officials said 47% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-seven Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday, which is two more than Wednesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 80%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 81% occupancy on Thursday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.6% on Thursday. Health officials said 101,525 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 49 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,662 total probable cases. Of those, 247 were considered active, and 1,415 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Free testing will be available in College Station today at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, but people can register up to 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
